LEO VARADKAR and Georgia Meloni lead what are among a very select group of political parties. Today the vast majority of far-right groups on the march across Europe are mere pretenders. That is, from Sweden to Hungary the parties taking power are better understood as tribute acts. The new fascism looks with envy upon Fine... Read more »
EPP PULLED RIGHT?
LEO VARADKAR and Georgia Meloni lead what are among a very select group of political parties. Today the vast majority of far-right groups on the march across Europe are mere pretenders. That is, from Sweden to Hungary the parties taking power are better understood as tribute acts. The new fascism looks with envy upon Fine... Read more »