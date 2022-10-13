GIVEN THE sniffiness apparent among some Irish journalists in recent years, it has been interesting to watch how the case of Enoch Burke was handled to date. It is one thing when stories ebb and flow here domestically, but, once news breaks out abroad, there is often a disquiet about how foreign media handle the facts.... Read more »
ENOCH BURKE’S CRUSADE
