ENOCH BURKE’S CRUSADE

Date: October 13, 2022 - Affairs

Enoch Burke


GIVEN THE sniffiness apparent among some Irish journalists in recent years, it has been interesting to watch how the case of Enoch Burke was handled to date. It is one thing when stories ebb and flow here domestically, but, once news breaks out abroad, there is often a disquiet about how foreign media handle the facts.... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber