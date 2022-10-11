MARGRETHE VESTAGER’S VISIT

Date: October 11, 2022 - Affairs

Margrethe Vestager


EUROPHILES WILL have been gratified to be in the company of Margrethe Vestager during her visit to Dublin as EU Commission Vice President last week. It is not long since Ireland was cruelly consigned to the “periphery” during the Troika years, so there is always a certain validation when a big European cheese arrives in... Read more »

