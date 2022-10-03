IF THE coverage given to a poetry anthology compiled by eldest sister Aoibhín is anything to go by, the Irish media’s love-in with the Garrihy sisters shows no sign of abating. Congratulations must go to Ireland AM’s Tommy Bowe and Muireann O’Connell for soldiering through Garrihy’s rendition of a poem written by her father Eugene... Read more »
POOH-POOHING AOIBHÍN GARRIHY
IF THE coverage given to a poetry anthology compiled by eldest sister Aoibhín is anything to go by, the Irish media’s love-in with the Garrihy sisters shows no sign of abating. Congratulations must go to Ireland AM’s Tommy Bowe and Muireann O’Connell for soldiering through Garrihy’s rendition of a poem written by her father Eugene... Read more »