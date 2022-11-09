EU ARMY MANOEUVRES

Date: November 9, 2022

Simon Coveney

Simon Coveney


THE BEST generals know when to change tactics but ironically this lesson is lost on advocates of Irish militarism. Voters remain committed to neutrality despite the best efforts of senior politicians and media this year. The Government is quietly pressing on with policy in this regard, with plans to tweak its public messaging at a... Read more »

