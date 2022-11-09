RTÉ CLIMATE DRIVE

Date: November 9, 2022 - Affairs

Secrets of the Showroom


THE COP27 Summit topped the main evening bulletins on Monday night, with Sharon Ní Bheoláin reporting “blistering warnings of a planet approaching tipping point.” Having been reminded during the news that “we are in the fight of our lives, and we are losing”, RTÉ viewers were then treated to an hour at various second-hand car... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber