VIRGIN MEDIA MOVES

Date: November 8, 2022 - Affairs

Martin King


THE GAME of musical chairs continues at Virgin Media Television with Martin King moving from The Six O’Clock Show to replace Simon Delaney on Ireland AM at weekends. Although Elaine Crowley has been paired with Paul Ryder and Suzanne Kane in recent months, King will now present the weekend show along with Crowley and Katja... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber