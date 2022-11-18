PENSION PLANS

Date: November 18, 2022

OTPP


THE ONTARIO Teachers’ Pension Plan (OTPP) is nursing its wounds with the potential to lose up to $95 million in the collapsed FTX cryptocurrency exchange. In the statement published on Friday, the company assured the public that the investment “represents less than 0.05% of our total net assets.” Elsewhere, the OTPP is part of a... Read more »

