PÓGING THE THÓIN

@MichealMartinTD is everywhere these days. He will stand down before the next election. Europe beckons. More importantly, he would be an ideal successor to Michael D as President.

Michael O’Regan, Twitter, 15/11/22

Getting ready to start a ministerial dialogue and pledging session where Ireland will give €4m in total to @ldc_portal and the #sccf. These funds are critical in addressing the adaptation needs of least developed countries and small islands under climate threat. ⁦@COP27P

Eamon Ryan, Twitter, 15/11/22

LAUNCHING A COURSE…HIGHS AND LOWS Tomorrow we’re releasing our new course HAPPY MENOPAUSE! We are so so excited but like anything that you really care about, there are always highs and lows. Here’s what our journey has looked like 💚

The Happy Pear, capitalising on meopause, Instagram, 14/11/22

Congratulations to @DLA_Piper who plan to double their workforce in Ireland. Ireland is home to a highly experienced legal sector, which is testament to @DLA_Piper’s success in reaching its 100-employee milestone since it first established here in 2019.

Leo Varadkar, Twitter, 14/11/22

I passionately believe in #apprenticeships and their importance to individuals, to society and to our economy. Put together this little video to outline my views, share a few updates and promote apprenticeships. Hope it’s some use. Take a look. Thanks. Simon #education #pathways #opportunity #goforit

Simon Harris, Twitter, 13/11/12

Pleasure to join @burstoralcare today – a new and exciting company from #LA 🇺🇸 expanding into Ireland 🇮🇪 and Europe 🇪🇺 – at @McCauleyPharmcy in Dublin. Great to see companies continue to choose Ireland as a location to do business in with the support of the @IDAIRELAND

Damien English, Twitter, 08/11/22

A lovely morning to be outside chatting to Austrian TV about neutrality, Irish unity and the calamities of Brexit. All the greatest hits.

Neale Richmond, Twitter, 08/11/22

Thank you to @NTBreakfast for having me on to discuss the importance of human rights @FIFAWorldCup sexuality isn’t a choice.#OneLove 🏳️‍🌈

Senator Jerry Buttimer, Twitter, 09/11/22

Off to chat about the “economics of James Joyce” now @kilkenomics, then sitting down with the ever erudite @nntaleb to chat about whatever we fancy. Wonder way to spend a few hours. Hope to see you at one of he envoys or around Kilkenny later.

David McWilliams, Twitter, 05/11/22

5 years ago yesterday, I found my new home on @rtegold. It is completely safe to say that I have never had such freedom, joy, and general satisfaction in being able to pick any music I like, rock up every day, and play it for anyone who wants to join in. Here’s to the next 5 X

Rick O’Shea, RTÉ Gold presenter, Twitter, 07/11/22

A hugely important project moves forward. Libraries are cradles of learning and decency, and show the value that society places on learning, progress and fun.

Paschal Donohoe on DCC beginning construction of a library in Parnell Square, Twitter, 04/11/22

People across the country know that Ireland’s influence in Europe and the world comes from our strong and hard-won representation in many international groups and bodies. That Sinn Féin doesn’t seem to recognise this is a good insight into why they are not fit for government.

Frances Fitzgerald on Pearse Doherty saying the public are more concerned with cost of living crisis than Paschal Donohoe’s Eurogroup presidency, Twitter, 07/11/22

An Taoiseach Spends the Day in Thurles with Jackie Cahill 📍 I am delighted to host An Taoiseach and Uachtarán @fiannafailparty, @MichealMartinTD today in Thurles ✅ We have a number of official meetings and engagements with numerous organisations today around my constituency

Jackie Cahill, Twitter, 03/11/22

A real pleasure to be in Carlow today to help open these magnificent new homes at The Millrace. Great work by @coophousingie and @Carlow_Co_Co in delivering this vibrant new community – and I wish all the families and new residents every happiness here.

Micheál Martin, Twitter, 03/11/22

The man can write! Just finished reading #SurrenderMemoir Inventive, funny, moving, raw. A love letter to music,the band & Ali, Bono’s writing is extraordinarily good . But then we knew that. @U2 ⁦@penguinrandom⁩ 💛

Dalkey Book Festival, Twitter, 01/11/22

Web Summit doesn’t start until tomorrow evening, but somehow over 11,000 people already have their badges and wristbands. Early registration is off the charts!!! Lisbon is going to be packed to the rafters.

Paddy Cosgrave, 31/10/22

Over the bank holiday weekend visited @CashelPalace hotel – Wow! It is stunning! Of course I’m conscious of the cost of living crisis – but the Rock is a world class tourist attraction and now Cashel has a 5+Star hotel premium offer for international tourists.

Gavin Duffy, Twitter, 01/11/22

Honoured to present the winning medal to Nigist Muluneh 🥇 & many others with their awards at the #dublinmarathon. An incredible display of athletics

Jack Chambers, Twitter, 30/10/22

Newly appointed editor @RuadhanIT has held a ‘shout-in’ in the @IrishTimes newsroom where he spoke to & took questions from staff from all parts of the organisation

Chief video journalist for the IT, Bryan O’Brien, Twitter, 27/10/22

Honoured to be in such exalted company as a nominee for News Reporter of the Year in @newsbrandsirl Journalism Awards 2022 for the second year. And my @Independent_ie colleague @shanephelanindo powerful work on the CAMHS child mental health scandal makes me feel like an imposter.

Fionnan Sheahan, Twitter, 28/10/22

Another day – another visit to our @IrishCoastGuard volunteers 🛟 Super to have the opportunity to meet the team in Doolin today 💛💙🚤👩‍🚒

Hildegarde Naughton, Twitter, 27/10/22

To the parents of stubborn little girls with fierce attitudes, don’t put out that fire. She’s going to need it. 💥

Rosanna Davison, Instagram, 25/10/22