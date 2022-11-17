RTÉ’S BLACK FRIDAY

Date: November 17, 2022 - Affairs

logo-rte


AN INTERVIEW with Jim Jennings, RTÉ’s director of content, earlier this year shed grim light on how commercial interest dictates the calendar. Speaking to the Irish Times in August, Jennings lamented the challenges facing broadcasters this year with the World Cup – an advertising bonanza in its own right – muscling in on the Christmas... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber