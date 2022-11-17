AN INTERVIEW with Jim Jennings, RTÉ’s director of content, earlier this year shed grim light on how commercial interest dictates the calendar. Speaking to the Irish Times in August, Jennings lamented the challenges facing broadcasters this year with the World Cup – an advertising bonanza in its own right – muscling in on the Christmas... Read more »
RTÉ’S BLACK FRIDAY
