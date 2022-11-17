JAMIE OLIVER’S CHEQUERED REVIEWS

Date: November 17, 2022 - Affairs

Jamie Oliver


SEVERAL IRISH restaurant reviewers won’t be on Jamie Oliver and Gerry Fitzpatrick’s Christmas list this year, having written some naughty and not very nice reviews of their newly-opened Chequer Lane restaurant. The exception is the Sindo’s Lucinda O’Sullivan, whose glowing review stood in stark contrast to the much harsher ones given by her fellow scribes... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber