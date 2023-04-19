In common with all other newspapers, we may in recent times have given the impression that the Mayo footballers’ league triumph set them up nicely to win this year’s All-Ireland. In particular, this perception may have been reinforced by headlines such as “McSTAY’S MARVELS A CERT FOR SAM”, “TIME TO PLAN CASTLEBAR HOMECOMING” and “MAYO... Read more »
APOLOGY–THE MAYO FOOTBALL TEAM
