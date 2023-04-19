SIMON HARRIS’S NEW ‘GROUND-BREAKING’ NON-CAO DEGREES

Date: April 19, 2023 - Craic & Codology

gown and cap

gown and cap


Sports Analysis (Hons) Three-year degree based around yelling at the TV and developing conversational theories on why Stephen Kenny keeps shooting himself in the foot. E.Litt Leisure (Hons) Self-funded optional two-week intensive degree-style cultural curriculum with exotic substances (Balearic Islands campus). The Joy of Politics (Hons) Advanced diploma including foreplay (pleasing your coalition partner), back... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber