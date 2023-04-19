Following staff at Swords library being confronted by a group of irate and aggressive upstanding citizens over the availability of LGBT ‘propaganda’, Goldhawk can exclusively reveal some of the tomes that got up their noses: Ben She/Her The Dead (Name) Where’s Wally’s HRT? Gulliver’s Transition The Importance of Being Boorish Complete Idiot’s Guide to Moral... Read more »
LIBRARY BOOK SHOCK!
