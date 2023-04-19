Leo Varadkar As leader of Fine Gael, he knows what it takes to run a deeply unpopular, chaotic organisation full of underachieving divas. If his poll numbers get much worse, there will be no need to work out his notice to quit. Jeffrey Donaldson The DUP leader has stressed the importance of creating a productive... Read more »
RTÉ UNVEILS DIRECTOR-GENERAL CONTENDERS
Leo Varadkar As leader of Fine Gael, he knows what it takes to run a deeply unpopular, chaotic organisation full of underachieving divas. If his poll numbers get much worse, there will be no need to work out his notice to quit. Jeffrey Donaldson The DUP leader has stressed the importance of creating a productive... Read more »