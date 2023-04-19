Speculation that former taoiseach Bertie Ahern is plotting to run for the Irish presidency grew considerably last night after the ex-Fianna Fáil leader said he “knows a bloke who’s cousin’s brother-in-law can fix all of Ireland’s problems if asked”. The Dubliner described the unnamed individual as “a guy who can turn his hand to anything,... Read more »
SIGNS SUGGEST AHERN ‘READY TO RUN FOR THE ÁRAS’
Speculation that former taoiseach Bertie Ahern is plotting to run for the Irish presidency grew considerably last night after the ex-Fianna Fáil leader said he “knows a bloke who’s cousin’s brother-in-law can fix all of Ireland’s problems if asked”. The Dubliner described the unnamed individual as “a guy who can turn his hand to anything,... Read more »