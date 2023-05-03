With Michelle O’Neill set to attend King Charles’s coronation this weekend, it has also been confirmed that she has controversially accepted an invite to the Sinn Féin ard fheis later this year. The move is seen as marking another step away from O’Neill’s place at the heart of the British monarchy. “I recognise there are... Read more »
O’NEILL ACCEPTS INVITE TO SINN FÉIN ARD FHEIS
With Michelle O’Neill set to attend King Charles’s coronation this weekend, it has also been confirmed that she has controversially accepted an invite to the Sinn Féin ard fheis later this year. The move is seen as marking another step away from O’Neill’s place at the heart of the British monarchy. “I recognise there are... Read more »