KTF Housing: Pioneering Sustainable Construction

KTF HOUSING, a leading Irish timber frame home manufacturer based in Ardee, Co Louth, has secured a supporting grant from Enterprise Ireland (EI), highlighting its commitment to sustainable building practices. This grant, part of EI’s ‘Built to Innovate’ initiative, will enhance workforce skills and foster innovation in sustainable home creation.

Founded in 1999, KTF Housing now consistently blends traditional craftsmanship with cutting-edge technology in its state-of-the-art facility in Dundalk. The grant will enable employee training in manufacturing and onsite environments, aligning with Ireland’s ‘Housing for All’ programme aimed at boosting construction productivity through offsite manufacturing.

A recent visit by European Commissioner Mairead McGuinness underscores KTF Housing’s significance in Ireland’s construction sector, as her interest aligns with EU goals of sustainable development and innovation in building technologies. She praised KTF Housing’s blend of traditional and modern expertise, emphasising the importance of upskilling for sustainable housing construction.

Tom Kelly, Divisional Manager, Industrial and Life Sciences, EI, commented: “It has been great to work with the innovative team in KTF Housing to assist them on this exciting phase of development. KTF is a leader in Irish timber frame home manufacturing and the company’s commitment to the faster construction of high-quality, energy-efficient homes will greatly contribute to the industry’s ability to cost-effectively increase output to meet housing demand and to deliver quality, sustainable homes.”

Thomas Keenan, Director of KTF Housing, expressed gratitude for the funding, highlighting the company’s dedication to sustainability and staff development: “At KTF, we understand the importance of sustainable living, which is why we use only the highest quality materials and advanced technologies to create homes that are eco-friendly and energy efficient, which results in lowering energy costs. Our timber frame homes are designed to last for generations, with a focus on durability, longevity and low environmental impact. This funding from EI marks a new chapter in our journey, helping us to invest in our staff members, their upskilling and training. It reinforces our commitment to sustainable construction and innovation, aligning perfectly with our mission to deliver environmentally responsible and high-quality homes across Ireland.”

These developments reflect the growing importance of sustainable practices in Ireland’s construction industry and KTF Housing is poised for a bright future in sustainable construction, aligning with national and European goals for a resource-efficient and environmentally responsible economy.

See www.ktf.ie for more information.