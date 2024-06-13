Revitalise Your Body: Non-Invasive Inch-Loss Solutions at Neelu’s Beauty Salon

Are you frustrated with stubborn, excessive inches? Are you looking for a way to jump-start your summer inch-loss regime? Would you like a non-surgical solution for inch-loss? If so, you might want to consider enlisting the help of non-invasive inch loss procedures at Neelu’s Beauty Salon.

Owner, Neelu White has been a skincare specialist and for over 38-years, and her salon, located in the heart of Dublin, offers a sophisticated, serene, and upscale environment catering to the needs of both men and women.

Neelu offers two treatments that give measurable results and effectively target stubborn fat pockets, aiding in inch-loss, with little-to-no pain, side effects, or downtime.

The first treatment is Arasys, and works for inch-loss, muscle building and body toning. One 20 minute session of Arasys is equivalent to approximately 300 sit-ups or 400 buttock raises. The unique Arasys system works by stimulating and controlling the muscles in the same way that isometric exercise does. The result is a more tightened and toned stomach, thighs or hips – in fact almost any problem area. The muscle workout increases the metabolic rate and improves circulation which in turn reduces cellulite build-up and breaks down body fat.

The second treatment on offer is Virtual Gym. This is a fantastic treatment for both inch-loss and cellulite reduction. Virtual Gym is the only technology that burns visceral and subcutaneous fat as an energy source to build muscle. This non-invasive procedure induces an 8-second contraction of a large group of coordinated muscles, offering a unique approach compared to other muscle stimulators, which use multiple bursts of electrical current to twitch uncoordinated, individual muscles. Virtual Gym sends the same signals to the brain as intense exercise. In response, the brain releases thyroid and growth hormones, which signal fat cells to release their contents, providing energy to build muscles.

Both treatments are completely non-invasive and show almost immediate results, and are exclusive in Ireland to Neelu’s Beauty Salon.

Gift vouchers are also available.

Contact Neelu now to book in for your skincare and inch-loss needs.

www.Neelus-salon.com

Tel: 01 878 8132/ 01 280 6742

Neelu’s Beauty Salon

6 Liffey Street Lower

Dublin 1