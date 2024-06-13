Emerald Park Officially Opens Tír Na nÓg

Last month, Emerald Park officially opened its first fully themed and immersive land, Tír Na nÓg. Home to Europe’s longest intertwining family and thrill coasters, Na Fianna Force and The Quest, Tír Na nÓg promises to be a world-class entertainment destination located just outside Dublin in Ashbourne, Co Meath. The opening of Tír Na nÓg marks a substantial investment of €22m at the theme park and zoo. A first of its kind in Ireland, the 6.5-acre site will include three new attractions called Na Fianna Force, The Quest, and The Celtic Dreamer.

The new land will also include new food outlets, retail spaces, and an entrance that will create real excitement and wonder, with Irish mythology and fantasy theming across the site. This seven-year endeavour serves as a tribute to Emerald Park’s late founder, Raymond Coyle, with the ambitious, bold project reflecting Coyle’s steadfast dedication to innovation, aiming to establish a theme park and zoo that rivals those on the global stage.

Emerald Park Managing Director Charles Coyle commented: “We are thrilled to unveil Tír Na nÓg after seven years of dedicated work and innovation. This new addition to Emerald Park is not only our commitment to creating unparalleled experiences but also a landmark in amusement park attractions with Europe’s longest intertwining coasters right here in Ashbourne.

“The opening is a testament to the enduring legacy of my late father and founder of Emerald Park, Raymond Coyle, who I know would be so proud of our team today and would have enjoyed all the madness and fun of our opening day. We look forward to welcoming guests to explore and immerse themselves in the magic of our first immersive land – Tír Na nÓg.”

