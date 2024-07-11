Temple Bar Gallery + Studios Embarks On Four-Month Stay At Dublin Port Company’s Pumphouse

Temple Bar Gallery + Studios (TBG+S) is hosting ‘Longest Way Round, Shortest Way Home‘ at Dublin Port Company’s (DPC) Pumphouse. This exhibition, featuring works by Yuri Pattison and Liliane Puthod, is currently running up until 27 October 2024, Thursday to Sunday, 11am–5pm, with free admission.

Pattison’s installation includes a computer-generated video, sculpture, and self-playing piano, influenced by data from Dublin Port. Puthod’s immersive installation, ‘Beep Beep,’ reanimates her late father’s 1962 Renault 4, reflecting on global consumption and the port’s history.

An extensive public event program accompanies the exhibitions, including weekly tours, workshops from 25-28 July and events during National Heritage Week, Culture Night, Open House Dublin, and Dublin Festival of History.

The Pumphouse, part of Dublin Port’s Heritage Zone on Alexandra Road, hosts artist residencies and workshops. For the duration of the exhibition, the artists will also create works for the TBG+S city centre gallery window.

This collaboration follows Dublin Port Company’s previous exhibition, ‘Shorelines,’ celebrating the Dublin Painting and Sketching Club’s 150th anniversary. Lar Joye, Port Heritage Director at DPC, highlights the importance of these exhibitions in enhancing port-city integration and public accessibility: “We are pleased to partner with Temple Bar Gallery + Studios for these amazing port-specific exhibitions at the Pumphouse. The Pumphouse forms part of our deep committeemen to port-city integration and exhibitions like these are part of Dublin Port Company’s ongoing effort to making the port more accessible to the general public. This includes partnering with leading arts organisations such as TBG+S and ensuring that the artists they work with have an appropriate venue to display their work for the public to enjoy. Yuri and Liliane have created something really special and I would encourage people to come to the port and see it.”

Artist Liliane Puthod emphasises the port’s significance in her work, symbolising the passage of time and movement of goods: “Dublin Port is a significant site for my new exhibition. I have revived my late father’s R4 and made the journey from France to Dublin as an ongoing investigation into Irish and French industrial landscapes.”

Clíodhna Shaffrey, Director of TBG+S, praises the partnership with DPC for providing vital spaces for artists amidst the increasing difficulty of finding creative venues in Dublin: “This setting and what it resonates gives a vital aspect to both Yuri’s and Liliane’s work and allows people a poignant encounter with exemplary contemporary art. Dublin Port is now a desirable place for the artistic community. At a time when artists are increasingly finding it harder than ever to locate a place to create and exhibit their work in Dublin City, this partnership between DPC and TBG+S is more important than ever.”

The Pumphouse is part of DPC’s Distributed Museum, which includes The Diving Bell and The Substation. This initiative, connected by 5.3km of cycle and pedestrian paths, is part of DPC’s effort to increase public access and celebrate Dublin’s port-city heritage.