Setting Sail this Summer with MGM Boats

FOUNDED in 1997, MGM Boats has grown from a family-owned sales and service outlet to a highly successful international yacht sales and brokerage company. Celebrating over 27 years of award-winning professional service, the company is proud to represent the Jeanneau and Prestige brand of boats in Ireland.

As one of Jeanneau’s longest-serving dealers in Europe, MGM Boats has grown along with the prestigious brand and continues to enjoy working with and promoting its stunning range of luxury yachts, power boats, and sail boats. There are currently 52 models available in the sail boat, power boat, and motor yacht category ranging from 5 meters to 20 meters catering for most people’s tastes. With rapidly evolving technology in the marine industry, boating has become very user friendly and is encouraging more newcomers into the sport. These days docking a boat is a very simple process with the assistance of joystick technology. MGM Boats is now offering this technology on outboard-engine-powered boats (single engine and twin engine).

It currently has a number of these boat on display, in and out of the water, at its head office at Coal Harbour, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin, and there are some great deals on offer on the current stock. With established bases in Ireland and the UK, MGM Boats offers a professional after-sales service, backed up by its trained personnel, while also offers a wide range of boatyard services on site at its Dún Laoghaire address.

Booking ahead for your boating adventure is highly recommended, especially considering the surge in interest during the Summer season. Whether you’re eyeing a family cruising adventure, coastal or inland waters, or a thrilling powerboat ride along the coast, securing your perfect boat in advance ensures availability and peace of mind.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to experience the ease of modern boating technology and exceptional service offered by MGM Boats, ensuring a memorable holiday on the water.

For more information on sales and service please visit www.mgmboats.com or call 01 2802020