Women in Business Feature

More Women in Decision-Making Roles

Close your eyes and imagine a CEO, a politician, a board of directors. If you pictured a man sitting next to a row of men, there lies the issue and why we need to support more women to get to the top of their chosen field. If you pictured women – thank you! You are helping to change the status quo.

FOR THOSE who pictured men, don’t be so hard on yourself. All you’ve done is reflect the reality. Over three-quarters of TDs are men, three-quarters of directors are men and 100% of CEOs of Irish-listed companies are men. Two significant gender gaps persist in today’s workplace – the gender pay gap and the gender pension gap. Both are often fuelled by the financial trade-off many women face by taking time out of the workforce to raise children or reducing their working hours to care for others. If we had more women in decision-making roles, would this be the case?

Over 400,000 working women in Ireland are likely experiencing symptoms of menopause. Many of these women will have already taken time out to care for others and, therefore, are already financially behind their male counterparts; and yet a third of them will consider giving up work because of their symptoms, and 7% will. If we had more women in decision-making roles would menopause workplace supports be the norm? Would access to menopause healthcare supports be easier?

Inspiring Women

Surely empowering women to work until they want to retire and enabling women to realise their full financial potential would be a good thing for society? As a young(ish), female, newly appointed Minister of State with a background in the corporate sector, I firmly believe having more female CEOs, more female politicians and more female directors would be a win for society. At the very least, it would mean diversity of thought at decision-making tables, which has proven to lead to better financial performance. At its best, it would have a trickle-down effect of inspiring more women to take that entrepreneurial risk, to go for that interview, to put themselves forward for election. It would spark change.

As a backbench TD, I tabled a bill seeking better gender balance around boardroom tables through a ‘comply or explain’ mechanism. Now, as a minister in the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, I have the opportunity to get Ireland Inc ready for that change. Progress is happening. Since 2018, Balance for Better Business – an initiative of the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment – aims to address this issue and the European Parliament will soon introduce EU-wide legislation reflecting my bill, which the Irish Government will transpose into law. In the meantime, we can build a pipeline of talented female directors to lay the foundation for its success. If you know a woman who has what it takes to get to the top of her chosen field, tell her and offer her your support. Sometimes a simple phone call is all it takes to spark change.

VIRGIN MEDIA BUSINESS has connected businesses of all sizes, enhanced communication, adapted to new work methods, and driven digital transformation. Meet its all-women management team, dedicated to building meaningful connections as a customer-first company.

Emer Kelly, Head of Business

“With over 25 years’ experience in sales and marketing I have had the privilege to work with many Irish businesses over the years. Applying a customer-centric approach was key to my success. This is the basis of everything we do at Virgin Media Business. SMEs are the backbone of the Irish economy which is why we launched ‘Backing Business’ in 2020, providing over €1.5m in support for Irish SMEs. By giving them the ability to reach national audiences through TV we have been able to help SMEs reach larger audiences in a short space of time to scale their businesses. Backing Business has evolved into a thriving community where businesses make connections and grow. Through in-person and online events, companies come together to share experiences and learn from experts on how to grow their business.”

Debbie Behan, Business Products, Inside Sales and Marketing Manager

“Starting in an administrative role, my interest in technology and internet networks grew, leading me to transition into specialised roles. Through on-the-job learning and certified training I advanced to my first position as a Data and Connectivity Product Manager. Since then, I’ve moved through various roles in telecoms and software, driven by my passion for realising concepts and simplifying technology for all levels of Irish businesses. As a mother to a seven-year-old daughter, I prioritise demystifying ‘techie stuff’ and promoting women’s active participation in the industry.”

Niamh Foley, Head of Enterprise and Public Sector Sales

“Since 2004, my career has been deeply rooted in the telecoms and IT industry, focusing on telecom sales. For 13 years I’ve thrived at Virgin Media Business. I started in business development and advanced to Head of Enterprise and Public Sector Sales, where I now oversee sales teams across multiple sectors, providing mentorship, training and driving initiatives in sales enablement, financial reporting and marketing strategies. Embracing this fast-paced and ever-evolving sector has been rewarding and my journey reflects my commitment to excellence and innovation in an industry that continually shapes our world.”

Dagmara Nowak, B2B Pre-Sales Manager

“I transitioned from an engineering role after 15 years to Pre-Sales Engineer, and now as B2B Pre-Sales Manager, I lead a team designing technical solutions for MLE/SME Retail and Public Sector clients. We deliver robust connectivity solutions and drive product evolution to meet changing technology standards. In my role, I foster an inclusive environment that encourages diversity and innovation. I aim to show young women, including my daughters, that a career in STEM is possible and rewarding. By promoting STEM education and supporting initiatives for women in technology, I hope to inspire the next generation of female leaders. The path in technology offers endless opportunities for growth and learning.”

If you would like to know more visit virginmedia.ie/business/the-hub/backing-business/

A familiar figure in Dublin’s culinary scene, Gina Murphy is the driving force behind HUGO’S RESTAURANT at 6 Merrion Row, Dublin 2. Known for its warm atmosphere and exceptional food, Hugo’s has gained a loyal following.

Gina’s early exposure to hospitality at her family’s hotel in Ballina, Co Mayo, fostered her passion for service and culinary arts. She trained in hotel management at the former Dublin Institute of Technology, honing her skills in France, Austria, and the US before returning to Ireland in the late 1990s. Continuing her education, she has earned two post-graduate diplomas and is completing her master’s in international hospitality management.

Her expertise has made Hugo’s a premier dining destination, marking its 17th anniversary this August. With a menu that emphasizes fresh Irish produce sourced locally, it is complemented by an elegant interior and welcoming ambiance. Gina’s touch is evident in every detail, from the curated wine list to the tasteful décor.

Beyond Hugo’s success, Gina advocates for SMEs and the hospitality industry, notably during the pandemic, contributing to the introduction of outdoor dining in Dublin city centre. She chairs Tourist SOS, which aids visitors to Ireland in crisis, and sits on the board of Kylemore Abbey in Connemara. She is a former Fáilte Ireland board member and Restaurants Association of Ireland president. Her business acumen, hospitality passion, and commitment to quality drive Hugo’s continued success, while shaping the community and industry positively.

www.hugo’s.ie

THE CORPORATE ENFORCEMENT AUTHORITY (CEA), established in July 2022, plays a crucial role in promoting and enforcing company law compliance. The Civil Enforcement Directorate of the CEA is headed by Fallon Judge.

An accountant by profession, Fallon was appointed as the Director of Civil Enforcement in March 2023. Prior to this role, Fallon worked as a Senior Forensic Accountant within the CEA, bringing to that role valuable expertise and experience obtained in several professional services firms.

Fallon is responsible for overseeing the operations of the Assessment Unit, which carries out the initial evaluation of complaints, protected disclosures, and auditors’ statutory reports for the purpose of identifying potential breaches of company law. She is also in charge of the Civil Enforcement Unit, which is focused on taking civil enforcement actions including initiating legal proceedings against individuals and entities judged to be in non-compliance with company law.

Fallon oversees the CEA’s team of Senior Forensic Accountants, providing detailed financial analysis and support for civil and criminal investigations. Additionally, she manages the CEA’s Advocacy and Communications Units, promoting awareness of company law, the CEA’s enforcement remit and engaging with internal and external stakeholders.

The CEA’s staff regularly attend events and exhibitions; follow us on LinkedIn for details of upcoming events.

BRIGITTE WAGNER-HALSWICK has been at the helm of Rowa Pharmaceuticals Ltd, one of Ireland’s foremost generic pharmaceutical companies, since 1979. Founded in Germany in 1952 by Roland Wagner, the company established its Irish operations in Bantry, Co Cork, in 1959. After Mr. Wagner’s death, Mrs. Wagner-Halswick took over as Managing Director, driving international expansion and significantly extending the company’s reach.

Under her leadership, Rowa Pharmaceuticals flourished, now employing over 100 people and exporting to more than 80 countries. In 1993, Rowex Ltd was founded, the Irish marketing division of Rowa Pharmaceuticals, which supplies high-quality branded generic medicines, such as Cetrine Allergy, Brupro, and Diclac.

Mrs. Wagner-Halswick’s dedication extends beyond business to substantial community support. A dedicated board member of the Bantry Hospice Project since 1999, she has helped raise over €1m for palliative care and end-of-life support in the region. She also supports local sports clubs, the Bantry Chamber Music Festival, and has established a scholarship at Coláiste Phobal Bheanntraí.

Moreover, Mrs. Wagner-Halswick serves as the honorary consul general for Ireland in Germany, working closely with the Irish ambassador to promote Ireland and organizing significant events, such as the annual St Patrick’s Day celebration in her hometown of Cologne.

In 2022, she was honoured with The Southern Star’s County Mayor’s Award for West Cork Business Ambassador at the West Cork Business and Tourism Awards. She attributed this recognition to the dedication and loyalty of Rowa’s long-serving staff.

With the recent acquisition of Rowex Ltd by Sandoz, a global leader in generic and biosimilar medicines, the future looks bright for this powerhouse in the pharmaceutical industry. Building on a successful 30-year partnership, Sandoz’s acquisition highlights its commitment to expanding in the European market and ensuring access to high-quality medicines for patients worldwide.

With unwavering support from her team, Mrs. Wagner-Halswick remains dedicated to advancing generic medicine development, positively impacting lives locally and globally.

www.rowex.ie

GRIFFITH COLLEGE, celebrating 50 years in the education sector, has played a pivotal role in shaping legal professionals since 1995. Karen Sutton, one of seven female Heads of Faculty at the College, sits on the Academic Professional Council and Board of Management, and has been at the helm of the Faculty of Law since 2016.

The faculty offers a wide range of law programmes and, with Karen’s leadership, has seen the validation of five new programmes this year. The faculty’s achievements are highlighted by successes at the Irish Law Awards, education awards, and operational excellence awards, success which Karen attributes to the faculty’s students, lecturers, support departments, and faculty team.

Karen’s career, marked by a blend of finance, law, and academia, showcases the successful integration of disciplines. With a robust academic background, she holds a number of qualifications and is on the Roll of Solicitors in the Republic of Ireland, England, and Wales. She is currently pursuing doctoral research in the area of law, ethics, and healthcare, leading by example in academic pursuits.

While her role as Head of Faculty requires managerial and leadership skills, Karen’s real joy is in teaching. With the ability to convey legal principles and ethical considerations to students in a practical and engaging manner, it highlights her ability to develop students’ interest in a topic while facilitating a well-rounded legal education.

Karen’s aim is to support the next generation of legal professionals and inspire her students to follow their dreams into legal, academic, and leadership roles: “I believe that women play a crucial role in supporting each other’s advancement in legal education and the profession, and that through mentorship, networking and advocacy, they create pathways for more women to practise and teach law. This fosters an inclusive environment which contributes to a more diverse and equitable legal landscape.”

For more information on undergraduate and postgraduate law courses at Griffith College, visit www.griffith.ie/law.

EDEN ONE, located in Ballsbridge on Shelbourne Road, Dublin 4, stands as Ireland’s premier health club and day spa, defining luxury and excellence. This exclusive member’s club sets the standard with its state-of-the-art facilities alongside dedicated studios for mind-body classes, cycling, and high-energy workouts. At the helm are dedicated pro-trainers committed to transforming fitness journeys with personalised care and expertise.

Bringing a wealth of experience from studying at Elite Fitness & Performance is Dawn Maye, Fitness Manager. Specialising in personal training, group fitness, nutrition advising, and pre/post-natal coaching, Dawn empowers her clients to achieve their goals, ranging from weight loss to maintaining fitness during pregnancy and regaining post-pregnancy shape. Her approach emphasises sustainable progress over quick fixes, guiding clients through tailored sessions to ensure long-term success.

Another accomplished Pro-Trainer in the Eden One team is Adrienn Madai. Believing fitness should inspire holistic growth, she designs workouts that blend safety with innovation. A multi-discipline expert spanning group classes, weight management, endurance training, and more, her goal-oriented approach focuses on integrating enjoyable and effective training techniques into clients’ daily routines, fostering strength, confidence, and overall well-being.

Supported by Eden One’s dedicated team, Dawn and Adrienn champion each client’s journey towards transformative results. Their commitment lies not only in achieving immediate fitness goals but also in cultivating sustainable habits that enhance clients’ lives for the long term.

At Eden One, every step towards fitness is met with unparalleled dedication, ensuring every effort is rewarded with lasting health and happiness.

www.edenone.ie