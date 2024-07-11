O’Reilly’s Auction Rooms : Modern and Contemporary Irish Art Online Auction

O’Reilly’s Auction Rooms is delighted to introduce its first Modern and Contemporary Irish Art online auction this autumn. Showcasing both emerging and established artists based in Ireland, this timed event will run from August 7 -14. The artworks will be available for public viewing at the Dublin Auction Rooms throughout the auction period.

This auction features a diverse array of artists. Established contemporary artists such as Tom Byrne, John Nolan, and Aisling Conroy are included, alongside emerging talents like Órla Slattery, Jennifer Reynolds, Tonja Maguire, and Susan Brennan, among others.

This auction marks the first art-only sale for O’Reilly’s in over 30 years, a project passionately curated by Isobel Morgan and Natasha Bernon. They have carefully selected works by talented Irish-based artists, making this auction a perfect opportunity for art enthusiasts and collectors, with pieces that vary in both budget and style. The collection includes abstract oil works by Susan Brennan and Gráinne Nagle, sculptures by the highly sought-after Donnacha Treacy and Alexander Sokolov, and portraits by Steve Cannon and Tom Byrne.

Some notable works in the auction include:

Lot 70: Donnacha Treacy, Girl with a Pink Umbrella

Medium: Bronze

Size: 26cm x 11cm x 6cm

Guiding: €2,500/3,000

Lot 71: Donnacha Treacy, Gannets Over Rockall Island.

Medium: Bronze

Size: 23cm x 18cm x 11cm.

Guiding: €2,500/3,000

Lot 30: Steve Cannon, Adrian Standing

Medium: Oil on Canvas.

Guiding: €1,200/1,400

Lot 31: Steve Cannon, Adrian Seated

Medium: Oil on Canvas. Signed Bottom Right.

Size: 28.75″ x 40.25″

Guiding: €2,200/2,400

Lot 83: Jennifer Reynolds, Fragility of Life

Medium: Photograph, Hahnemühle Photo Rag, Museum Grade Glass.

Size: 116cm x 87cm.

Guiding: €1,400/1,600

Lot 38: Aisling Conroy, Altar/Incant V

Medium: Acrylic On Wood. Signed.

Size: 90cm x 72cm x 2cm

Guiding: €3,500/4,000

Lot 1: Tom Byrne, Portait of W.B. Yeats

Medium: Oil On Canvas. Signed Bottom Right.

Size: 20″ x 16″

Guiding: €400/600

Lot 65: Susan Brennan, Performative (Opus 7-24)

Medium: Abstract, Oil on Canvas. Artist Stamp Verso.

Size: 39″ x 27.5″

Guiding: €300/500

O’Reilly’s Auction Rooms

126 Francis Street

The Liberties

Dublin 8

D08 E0C3

TEL: +353 (0)1 453 0311

See : www.oreillysfineart.com or O’Reilly’s Fine Art Facebook for more details.