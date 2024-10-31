A Year of Innovation with NEAT Fusion

As we approach the end of 2024, NEAT Gates celebrates a landmark year of innovation, marked by the success of NEAT Fusion – a cutting-edge, one-piece, easy-install automated gate system. NEAT Fusion has become a go-to solution for homeowners and businesses alike who seek convenience, security, and style all in one package.

NEAT Fusion is designed to simplify what was once a complex and frustrating process. Previously, gate installation and automation required coordinating with multiple trades such as surveyors, gate manufacturers, electricians, and automation experts. NEAT Fusion eliminates these headaches with a system that arrives pre-assembled with gates, posts, wiring, and automation components ready to be set into place and plugged in. A competent tradesperson or experienced DIY enthusiast can handle installation with ease, making it one of the most user-friendly solutions on the market.

This year, NEAT has also expanded its reach, enhancing our customer support, installation teams, and product offerings. It has focused on leveraging its facility in Dublin to combine over 40 years of experience with state-of-the-art technology, ensuring that every gate is not only durable but beautifully crafted to match client specifications.

Each NEAT Gate boasts up to a 10-year paint guarantee, low maintenance, and exceptional longevity. The success of NEAT Fusion and its aluminium gate range, from the popular Errigal to the sleek Sugarloaf, reflects commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

NEAT Gates look forward to continuing this trajectory into 2025, offering unparalleled aluminium gate solutions across Ireland and beyond. www.neatgates.com