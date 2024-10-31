CEA 2024 Conference: Advancing Corporate Law Enforcement and Compliance

The Corporate Enforcement Authority (CEA) held its 2024 conference on October 17 at The Honorable Society of King’s Inns, Dublin. The event was attended by policymakers, regulatory bodies, and leading professionals from legal and accounting sectors, addressing critical issues relevant to the CEA’s role.

Dara Calleary, TD, Minister of State for Trade Promotion and Digital Transformation, opened the conference with a discussion of his policy agenda, followed by an address from Mr Justice Brian Murray of the Supreme Court on “The Price of Litigation: Legal Costs and Third-Party Funding.”

Throughout the day, attendees heard from notable figures in law, the secretary general of the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment; representatives from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions; and officials from the UK’s Insolvency Service and Serious Fraud Office.

Speakers covered a range of topics, including corporate offences and sentencing, directors’ duties enforcement, sustainability-related challenges for corporate boards, and enforcement insights from the UK.

Minister Calleary highlighted the significance of the CEA’s work within Ireland’s corporate framework and discussed the Companies (Corporate Governance, Enforcement and Regulatory Provisions) Bill 2024, currently progressing through the Oireachtas. The bill is set to expand the CEA’s powers, enhance investigative capabilities, and improve information-sharing with other authorities.

CEA Chief Executive Officer Ian Drennan expressed appreciation for the distinguished speakers, noting the conference’s importance in the CEA’s advocacy program which aims to raise awareness and provide guidance on company law compliance. Drennan emphasised the CEA’s strategy of balancing enforcement with encouragement, aiming to assist directors and their advisors in fulfilling their responsibilities under company law.

Drennan also highlighted the CEA’s collaborative relationships with legal and accountancy professionals and welcomed participation from UK counterparts. The event provided attendees with expert insights and the chance to connect with leaders from diverse professional backgrounds.

The CEA serves as Ireland’s primary company law enforcement agency, tasked with encouraging compliance, investigating breaches, enforcing actions, and overseeing liquidator activities. Equipped with broad statutory powers, including document requisition, search and seizure, the CEA’s multidisciplinary team includes legal and accounting professionals, digital forensics experts, and Garda members.

For more information, please visit www.cea.gov.ie/media.