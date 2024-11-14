Arts & Entertainment

MADE LOCAL: CELEBRATING IRISH CRAFT, CREATIVITY, AND SUSTAINABILITY

Design & Crafts Council Ireland’s (DCCI) Made Local campaign shines a spotlight on the remarkable quality, creativity, and sustainability of Irish-made products. Now in its fifth year, it continues to boost the visibility of talented Irish craftsmanship and encourages consumers to choose uniquely crafted items produced with love in Ireland. From textiles and ceramics to fashion and jewellery, each Made Local product reflects the rich heritage and deep-rooted connection to Irish culture. It stands for pride and authenticity, and champions the innovation and creativity of the Irish craft community.

Irish makers often prioritise sustainable sourcing and production methods, ensuring a smaller environmental footprint. This means that when you buy Made Local, not only do you buy a beautiful product that is made to last, you also support more sustainable and traditional craft practices that actively support the Irish creative economy. Look out for the distinctive Made Local branding online, in shops, and in studios. Likewise, visit the MadeLocal.ie directory to search and browse beautiful products by over 1,400 makers all over Ireland.

If you happen to be in Kilkenny, you can also catch a flavour of Made Local at the DCCI National Design & Craft Gallery, where the Cork Craft & Design exhibition Past, Present – Future, Perfect fills the galleries with inspiring pieces. For more information, visit www.dcci.ie.

IRISH CITIES IN CRISIS – NEW RIAI PUBLICATION

Irish Cities in Crisis , a new RIAI publication, highlights deficits in city planning while offering practical solutions. Edited by David Browne FRIAI, Jim Coady FRIAI, and Dr. Carole Pollard FRIAI, the book urges collaboration between civil society and government to reshape Ireland’s urban future. Leading thinkers in the built environment contribute insights across diverse topics, collectively advocating for a transformative shift in city development. Spanning 678 pages with case studies from successful European cities, Irish Cities in Crisis is the most comprehensive look at Irish urban issues to date. Available at the RIAI Bookshop, Ireland’s only Architecture and Design bookshop, open Mon-Fri, 9am-5pm, or via email at info@riai.ie.

RARE FINDS AND COLLECTABLES AT MATTHEWS OF KELLS WINTER AUCTIONS

Well-respected Meath auctioneers Matthews of Kells will hold two notable auctions over the coming months. The first, a two-day jewellery and antiques auction on November 26–27, features over 1,300 lots, including estate jewellery and items from house clearances in Meath and Dublin. The second event, their Annual Holiday Auction, is set for December 29 at 2:30pm and will present a variety of jewellery, gold, silver, and other collectables from private clients and pawnbrokers’ unredeemed pledges.

Auctioneer Mr Matthews observes that, although the market for brown furniture remains weak, interest in collectables, jewellery, and art is strong: “To encourage competitive bidding, our job as auctioneers is to have low or no reserves in place, with accompanying very keen estimates on lots under the hammer.” Reflecting on the changing market, Mr Matthews expresses hope for a revival in Victorian and Edwardian furniture, lamenting the popularity of cheaper alternatives: “It seems rather odd that a chipboard cabinet from IKEA at €400 is preferred over a fine Victorian piece that can be bought in one of our auctions for €150 or less. But then, it’s an odd world after all.” www.matthewsauctionrooms.com

ANTIQUE FIREPLACE RESTORATION

With more than 25 years of experience in the restoration of period fireplaces, David O’Reilly of Antique Fireplace Restoration is the right man for the job when sourcing or restoring antique fireplaces. Whether marble or cast iron, stone or slate, there is an abundance of choice in the showroom and David and his team can advise you on choosing suitable inserts, surrounds and hearths for your chimneypiece. Georgian, Victorian and Edwardian period styles are all provided and you can view images from previous restoration works and installations on the website. Visit the showroom on Francis Street, Dublin 8, to view the full collection or see www.irishchimneypieces.com for more.

TIMELESS TREASURES: DISCOVER UNIQUE FINDS AT O’REILLY’S AUCTION ROOMS

O’Reilly’s Auction Rooms are Dublin’s premier auction rooms, specialising in fine jewellery, coins, watches, silver and artwork for over 75 years. With monthly auctions that are filled with interesting and unique items, there is something for everyone. They also hold bi-annual design sales that are carefully curated to include specialty items you would not usually see on the open market. O’Reilly’s pride themselves in providing both quality goods and services. You can feel comfortable in the knowledge that whatever you buy at O’Reilly’s has been assessed by members of staff with all of the correct experience. There are two auctions left this year, taking place on November 20 and December 11. Both of these auctions are live auctions, which are run through O’Reilly’s hybrid bidding model, whereby you can bid both in the room alongside other bidders or online from the comfort of your own home. This hybrid model allows for a broader spectrum of bidding and is more accessible for everyone who wishes to take part. Whatever you are looking for, you are bound to find it at O’Reilly’s! Visit www.oreillysfineart.com for more information.

UNCOVERING HISTORY: DISCOVER IRELAND’S HIDDEN TREASURES AT THE COUNTY MUSEUM, DUNDALK

The County Museum, Dundalk, is one of the country’s greatest secrets. Housing a collection of over 80,000 items, every aspect of growing up in Co Louth is lovingly presented over three galleries of permanent exhibition. No aspect of the Irish story is overlooked, be it the arrival of the first hunter-gatherers, the influence of the Vikings, or the drive for Independence. Not only that, the regional variations in Co Louth are also highlighted, such as the impact of industrialisation and the introduction of the border. Salient reminders of these events are emphasised through the use of exhibition items including a three-wheeled Heinkel motorcar, King William of Orange’s leather jacket from the Battle of the Boyne, and Oliver Cromwell’s shaving mirror.

With guided tours of the galleries and Dundalk available, a handling collection as well as an intimate 72-seater AV Theatre, the museum is uniquely positioned to provide visitors of all ages and interests with a bespoke experience tailored to specific needs. Every item in the collection has a story behind it that reveals so much about the item’s owner and reveals much, not only about the how and why it was used but also the nature of the society when it was used. The County Museum, Dundalk is one of the country’s greatest secrets – but sometimes a secret is worth sharing.

More information can be had by calling 042 9392999.

FESTIVE CONCERTS AT THE NATIONAL CONCERT HALL

Celebrate the season at the National Concert Hall (NCH) with an exciting line-up of Christmas concerts, each offering unique festive joy.

The Great Christmas Concert

On December 14, the beloved tradition continues with The Lassus Scholars, Piccolo Lasso, and the Orlando Chamber Orchestra led by Dr. Ite O’Donovan. The concert features festive arias and choruses by Bach, Puccini, and Handel’s rousing Hallelujah Chorus, as well as carol sing-alongs for all to join. (Tickets start at €30.)

Christmas with the NSO & Cór Linn

Experience a magical evening on December 21 with the National Symphony Orchestra, soprano Claudia Boyle, and conductor David Brophy. Delight in orchestral and vocal gems, from Tchaikovsky’s Waltz of the Flowers to Silent Night and O Holy Night. (Tickets from €25.)

This Way to Christmas! Featuring The Snowman

From December 20-22, this family favourite returns with conductor Fergus Sheil and the NCH Christmas Orchestra. Hosted by Louis Lovett and presented in association with Theatre Lovett, this whimsical show combines holiday classics, parading nutcrackers, and spirited dances, concluding with a live orchestral screening of The Snowman. With special guests and festive fun, it’s perfect for the whole family. (Tickets: €30 adults, €23 children, family ticket €95.)

Swing into ‘25 with the Jive

Ring in the New Year on December 31 with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra and Guy Barker’s Big Band as they celebrate the swing era. This lively concert features music from jazz legends like Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald, and Louis Armstrong. (Tickets €34.50 to €69.50.)

Don’t miss these festive performances– secure your tickets at the National Concert Hall today at www.nch.ie.