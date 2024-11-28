Christmas has Officially Landed at Emerald Park!

Introducing a NEW Emerald Park Christmas event for 2024 – Jingle Fest! Filled with magic and wonder, this new event is sure to delight and excite all ages.

An Emerald Park Jingle Fest ticket provides full day park access so you can enjoy the festivities at your leisure.

For just €18 visitors can enjoy :

A walk through Festive Fairy Woods light tunnel

A Christmas singalong on the Candy Lane Train

Access to the Enchanted Entertainment Tent with snow and bubble fun, and special performances from The Hollybops, Boogie Woogies, and Hoopixie

Christmas character meet-and-greets

Santa letter posting

A live mini panto show called ‘The Christmas Star’

Full access to their zoo, including Lemur Woods, Petting Farm, and Wild Wonders of Winter

Full access to playgrounds and over 10 rides and attractions in their Jolly Junior Zone

Take a break at The Lodge restaurant with a delicious, hot carvery meal or treat yourself to a tasty cup of hot chocolate. Sweet surprises await throughout the Jolly Junior Zone, for an even better experience, save up to 20% on food and drink when you pre-book online.

Professional photographers will be on hand to capture the memories made around Jingle Fest and with Santa Claus. Guests can also avail of a discount when pre-booked online.

A visit with Santa Claus can also be added. This includes a magical visit and special Christmas coin that can be redeemed in a present room for a gift. Santa Claus visit is optional and additional charges apply. Please select your preferred ticket option at checkout.

The event is open now and runs on weekends and select weekdays until 23 December. Jingle Fest promises an unforgettable winter experience filled with dazzling lights and enchanting entertainment.

Visit www.emeraldpark.ie for more info.