EIIS INVESTMENTS FOCUS : Wild Atlantic Health

Wild Atlantic Health : Empowering Wellness Through Innovation

Based near Kinsale, Wild Atlantic Health is on a mission to bring more well-being into the world. The preventative health company is raising EIIS investment this month to build out its innovative Home Testing + Health Supplements model, designed to empower people to live healthier, happier, longer lives.

Launched in 2022, the company was founded by South African-born entrepreneur Jonathan Amm, who was motivated to learn more about health after being diagnosed with cancer. This put him on a path to build a health platform that could make a difference and empower others.

“In Ireland, according to the HSE, we have over one million people living with chronic health conditions. Sadly, our current ‘sick care’ system is not set up to help people prevent disease before it occurs, or to reverse it after it is already present. Instead, it’s almost entirely based on suppressing symptoms with drugs and ‘managing’ disease after it has occurred,” he says.

Wild Atlantic addresses this problem with self-health tests designed to uncover key nutrient gaps and health risk factors. The process uses a tiny pinprick of blood, with results and recommendations delivered within two weeks via the app.

“Healthcare is moving to the home,” predicts Amm. “We provide an early warning system that taps into the trends of prevention and personalisation by providing people with data so they can tailor supplements based on their biochemistry.”

Although 66% of people claim to take supplements daily, curiously, there is still a large proportion of the population suffering from micronutrient inadequacies, including vitamin D and omega-3.

“Our bodies are all so different, and a one-size-fits-all approach to supplementing doesn’t work. We wanted to go beyond only providing results by ensuring our customers can not only see but feel a real difference,” adds Amm.

To achieve this, the team developed science-backed, sustainable supplements of the highest quality, purity, and potency that really work. With thousands of tests completed, the company is seeing people double their omega-3 and vitamin D levels in four to six weeks.

To fuel its growth, Wild Atlantic Health is seeking to raise €500,000 EIIS investment and offers something different from the usual wind farms and whiskey plays. Wild Atlantic is offering 35% tax relief with a healthy 30% coupon over four years. The round closes on December 31, 2024. As a scaling company, the business has backing from anchor angel investors in Ireland and the US.

With new products in the pipeline, funding will go towards manufacturing, marketing, and growing the business in the UK market. With the quantification of health, wellness, and ageing accelerating, health technology remains an attractive sector for impact investors. Wild Atlantic Health is on the cutting edge to help customers make more informed, more confident choices about their health.

To get on board, visit www.wildatlantichealth.com.