Attention: Minister for Further Education, Research, Innovation & Science Stop QQI’s Cash Grab from Ireland’s English Language Education Sector. Allow Sanity to Prevail.

Progressive College Network (PCN) supports the introduction of the long overdue and much anticipated IEM (TrustEd) mark. The PEL (Protection of Enrolled Learners) fund envisioned as part of the scheme will, however, jeopardise private ELE providers. It will put businesses and jobs at risk. Learner Protection (LP) was introduced as standard following a number of high profile ELE closures in 2013/2014. In the following years, an elite number of insurance providers stepped up and developed Learner Protection insurance, which met the criteria of comprehensively protecting students in case of school closures. These insurance products have proven to be more than fit for purpose. In recent years we have seen Grafton College and International House Galway close suddenly, leaving students high and dry. Thankfully, those attending these providers were swiftly and seamlessly enrolled with alternative providers within days. This was due entirely to the relevant insurance products in place.

In the case of PCN, our bespoke insurance product combines Learner Protection and Medical insurance into a product which also protects staff wages. This is the first time in the history of the state that private companies have actively protected the earnings of staff. The proposed PEL fund envisioned as part of the IEM (TrustEd) mark puts severe undue pressure on private providers. It requires providers to pay significant amounts to QQI annually based on projected student numbers and capacity, which is a ridiculousness when speaking about businesses operating in an extremely competitive, open market. This highlights the total and utter lack of understanding QQI and the Dept. of Further & Higher Education has of Ireland’s ELE sector.

Existing LP insurance is charged as part of course fees. Students receive the (insurance) policy protecting them into their hands. These policies are underwritten by some of the world’s largest insurance underwriters, with billions of euros at their disposal. For QQI to now undertake the role of the world’s largest underwriters is quite frankly ludicrous. It is clear that the proposed PEL fund is nothing more than a cash grab by QQI on behalf of the state, from a sector which is seen as valuable, but has received little or no support, encouragement, or promotion from the Irish government over the past 20 years.

To say that QQI’s PEL fund must be introduced to protect students is completely disingenuous. Students are already protected thanks to insurance products currently available. On behalf of Ireland’s ELE sector, PCN calls on the Irish government to do what is right for the ELE sector. Compel QQI to scrap the PEL fund. Please allow sanity to prevail. Do not put businesses and jobs in jeopardy. PCN is committed to the betterment of Ireland’s ELE sector and remains at the disposal of the minister.

For further info. contact: David Russell, Chairman – Progressive College Network.

Website: www.pcn.ie • Email: info@pcn.ie • Phone: 086 053 5229