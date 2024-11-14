VIRGIN MEDIA BUSINESS – BACKING BUSINESS: RONNIE MOORE, WATERCOLOUR ARTIST, KILLARNEY, CO KERRY

In her studio overlooking the breath-taking Killarney National Park and the McGillicuddy Reeks, Ronnie paints her signature landscapes, marked by soft, misty colours that reflect the Irish countryside. Originally from Donegal, she spent part of her childhood in New York and Boston, where her father worked as a jazz musician. Returning to Donegal with her family, she followed her creative passion despite pursuing a more formal education, including her studies at UCD. It was in her 30s that Moore found her calling as an artist, and today she is proud to be a self-taught artist known for her traditional watercolour techniques.

“It took me until my 30s to find my way to a career in art, but I developed a passion for watercolours that allowed me to express the beautiful, unpredictable nature of the Irish landscape. My love for art and music has always defined me, and I never looked back,” comments Moore.

Moore’s gallery, set just outside Killarney near the picturesque Gap of Dunloe, features her work on high-quality, acid-free cotton paper, and she exhibits in galleries across Ireland. She also hosts intimate painting workshops in her kitchen, where the coffee and homemade shortbread are just as popular as the painting. These workshops foster a sense of community, offering local artists and enthusiasts a chance to learn and connect.

What sets Moore’s work apart is not only her distinctive style but her close connection to the landscape she captures in her paintings: “All artists are unique, but perhaps, living as I do in such a beautiful county, landscape paintings are very much loved. I also welcome commissions and am always happy to share my techniques with others through my workshops.”

Though oil and acrylics have become popular in recent years, she remains committed to watercolours: “I am naturally drawn to the flow and unpredictability of watercolour, appreciating the spontaneity they allow, so I’ve decided to hold on to my ‘niche’ for now,” she continues.

Moore joined the Virgin Media Backing Business campaign to connect with like-minded professionals and gain marketing insights from the community’s experts. To reach Ronnie Moore directly, email her at ronniemooreartist@gmail.com or visit her website at www.ronniemooreartist.com. To join the FREE Backing Business Community, visit the Virgin Media Backing Business Hub to learn how Virgin Media Business can support your business.