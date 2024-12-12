EIIS INVESTMENTS

CogniTherapeutics: Transforming Neuroscience Into Lifelong Solutions

CogniTherapeutics combines decades of expertise in neuroscience with evidence-based solutions to address rising developmental delays. Its mission is simple yet powerful: foster brain health through motor development, empowering children and adults alike to reach their full potential.

In an era of reduced physical activity and excessive screen use, research confirms the alarming impact on children’s motor skills and cognitive development. Developmental delays, attention disorders, and poor mental health outcomes are on the rise, affecting individuals well into adulthood. CogniTherapeutics addresses these challenges by integrating science-backed strategies into accessible products and resources.

Co-founders Ollwyn Moran, a Neurological Developmental Therapist, and Niall Norton, a seasoned business leader, bring together groundbreaking science and strategic execution. Moran’s journey began with Cognikids, a range of products encouraging natural movements such as crawling and gripping, essential for early brain development. CogniTherapeutics expands this vision, offering resources to parents and carers while incorporating AI tools and machine learning for deeper insights.

With a market opportunity exceeding $4.5 billion by 2032 and products benefiting everyone from infants to athletes, CogniTherapeutics is poised to make a significant impact. Its innovative solutions not only deliver strong ROI but also create a meaningful difference in people’s lives.

For more information, visit www.cognitherapeutics.com.

*************************************************************************

Enjoy a 35% Tax Rebate by Being Part of EIIS Funding for 2024 with Kinsale Spirit Company

With six different product lines and numerous international awards for its spirits, Kinsale Spirit Company stands out from the crowd.

Colin Ross, CEO, notes: “We have a few differentials that single us out in a crowded market. For example, our Wild Atlantic Whiskey IPA Barrel is the best value platinum medal-winning Irish whiskey available in liquor stores in the US. We have won double gold medals for that product in the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, which is the preeminent spirits competition in the world, three years in a row, which gives us a platinum medal. No Irish whiskey producer of our size has ever done that, and the only other Irish whiskey that I can think of with a platinum medal is at least four times more expensive than us. So we are offering incredible value for money.”

This EIIS investment will allow the business to increase its whiskey stocks, as well as maximise export opportunities. Kinsale Gin, SummerCove Kinsale Gin, the Battle of Kinsale Series of Irish Whiskeys, and Wild Atlantic Irish Whiskeys have reached sales of €4.5 million to date, and further brand releases in 2025 and beyond will build on this success.

As well as plans to continue with the development of its new distillery in Kinsale, Co Cork, the company will continue to release a variety of premium Single Grain, Malt, Blended, and Pot Still whiskeys, as well as other spirits.

Become part of this exciting story by emailing eiis@kinsalespirit.com or visit www.kinsalespirit.com for further details.

*************************************************************************

Kerry based brand aiming to take a ‘Real’ big bite out of the $4 billion USA Protein Bar market

All Real Nutrition has been making significant strides since securing EIIS funding last year. The investment allowed the company to automate production at its Kerry facility, dramatically increasing output and enabling cost efficiencies. This scalability has powered growth across retail and international markets, including a promising entry into the United States.

The brand’s natural protein bars have carved out a niche in a crowded market, offering a balance of indulgence and real food ingredients. With 11 natural ingredients, 16g of protein, and only 180 calories, the bars appeal to health-conscious consumers seeking satisfying snacks without compromise. Sustainability is also central to the company’s mission, with compostable wrappers and contributions to Plastic Bank that have removed over 10 million plastic bottles from the oceans.

Retail partnerships in Ireland, including listings with Tesco, Circle K, Spar, Centra and Supervalu have driven domestic success. Meanwhile, international expansion is gaining momentum, with the bars now available in 750 US stores and featured in major tech offices like Google and Uber. This unique combination of quality, environmental impact, and convenience has helped the brand stand out globally.

Looking ahead, All Real Nutrition is gearing up to launch its US direct-to-consumer platform. With a €500,000 investment round underway, the funds will support online operations, regulatory compliance, and marketing efforts to tap into a massive market.

As co-founder Niall Harty explains, “Modern consumers are getting smarter & healthier, and we’re meeting their demand for natural ingredients, indulgence and premium nutrition.” For investment details, visit www.allrealnutrition.com.