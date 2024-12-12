Dublin City Council Supporting the Magic of Christmas in Dublin City Centre

The Magic of Markets

When it comes to Christmas, Dublin City Centre is full of festive fun for all to enjoy. With Christmas markets packed with artisan gifts, great bargains and fabulous food, you’ll be spoilt for choice this festive season.

Henry Street Mary Street Christmas Market

For 75 years, Dubliners have enjoyed the Henry Street Mary Street Christmas Market. This year, the market invites locals and visitors alike to relive and create new memories. With over 50 vendors, enjoy the unique Dublin banter while choosing the perfect gift! It’s a Christmas atmosphere like no other. Open daily, 9am to 9pm, from 24th November until Christmas Eve. Moore Street Market

Moore fun, Moore crafts, Moore music, Moore food, Moore bargains – Dublin’s oldest and newest market springs to festive life with the yuletide spirit transforming one of Dublin’s favourite street markets into a vibrant Christmas Market. Find your festive favourites every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 21st November to 23rd December, 11am to 5pm.

Temple Bar Food Market

Meeting House Square in Temple Bar hosts Dublin’s renowned and one of the oldest food market, the Temple Bar Food Market. From artisan breads and Irish cheeses, it is a gastronomic dream and the perfect spot to gather ingredients for the big Christmas dinner. Open Saturday, 9:30am to 3.30pm, it is a must- visit for foodies and festive shoppers alike.

Temple Bar Book Market

In the literary heart of Dublin, Barnardo Square is a paradise for readers. On the hunt for a rare find, a fun gift for a friend, or a read for the holiday break? The Temple Bar Book Market offers new and second-hand books, CDs, and vinyl from 10am to 5pm every Saturday.

Temple Bar Craft Market

Looking for one-of-a-kind Christmas gifts? You’ll find lots of choice in Temple Bar Craft Market. Soak up the atmosphere while shopping for jewellery, handmade knits, antique crafts and much more. Open Saturday, 10am to 4pm.

Christmas Spectacular Smithfield Square

Christmas Spectacular at Smithfield Square is Dublin’s newest and most exciting festive experience. This magical new event is the perfect spot to make some new Christmas traditions. There’s something for everyone at Christmas Spectacular, from the breath-taking ice sculptures and the extra-large ice rink to the European-style market, jam-packed with tasty artisan food and drinks, unique crafts and festive stocking fillers – enjoy the beauty of Dublin City from the top of the big wheel! Enjoy the magic from Friday, 22nd November – Thursday, 2nd January, 11am – 9pm daily.

Close-by at National Museum of Ireland, Collins Barracks, marvel at Ireland’s first-ever outdoor immersive light and sound experience for just D2!

Feel the Magic at 18 City Centre Locations!

Enjoy a dazzling festive season as iconic landmarks, bridges and Merrion Square Park are transformed with incredible light installations. It is a festive experience like no other for all generations to experience specially commissioned dynamic, colourful and imaginative light projections throughout the city centre.

This year, the festival is bigger and better than ever before!

See stunning graphics on the GPO and Ireland’s first 360-degree outdoor immersive light experience at the National Museum of Ireland, Collins Barracks. The popular rainbow arches across the Millennium Bridge are back. Stroll along the Liffey Boardwalk to enjoy 300 metres of dynamic lighting and watch the Ha’penny Bridge, James Joyce and Samuel Beckett bridges come alive with light installations that are reflected in the River Liffey.

From December 11th to 15th, George’s Dock becomes the perfect location for ‘Constellations’, a 16-minute audio-visual installation by the inspirational Studio Joanie Lemercier. Marvel as light is projected on invisible water particles to form shapes in the air.

Watch out for a huge snow globe and an interactive light dance floor in Merrion Square Park. Enjoy interactive activities throughout the park including a dance floor and giant Tic-Tac-Toe Game. Relaxed viewing times are available from 5pm to 5.30pm on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. During this time, no music will be played and people will have more space to move around. There is also a designated sensory unit away from the lights and sounds. Find out more at dublinwinterlights.ie

Christmas at the Mansion House

The IFA Live Animal Crib returns to the Mansion House! This long-standing tradition brings the magic of the Christmas nativity scene to the heart of Dublin City. Visitors can see sheep, a donkey and a goat in a life-size stable. Experience a starry wonderland under a captivating canopy of shimmering festival lights. There will be a Sensory Space for those who need a break from the sensory stimulation that Christmas in the city centre brings. The Live Crib and Starry Wonderland start on 11th December. The Crib is open daily, 11am to 4pm, until Christmas Eve when it will close at 1pm.