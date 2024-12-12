Stocking Fillers – Something for Everyone!

Celebrate Creativity and Heritage this Christmas with Irish Pens

This Christmas, surprise the creative minds in your life with a gift that’s both meaningful and unique – a handmade pen from Irish Pens crafted in Kells in Ireland’s heritage county. Made with Irish-grown wood, these exquisite pens are not just writing instruments but pieces of art that celebrate Irish craftsmanship and tradition.

Each pen is lovingly crafted by a husband-and-wife team, Richard and Catherine Daly, who have been perfecting their craft for nearly a decade. As Irish Pens approaches its 10th anniversary in 2025, they extend heartfelt gratitude to their personal and corporate clients for their unwavering support.

Whether for journaling, sketching, or signing important documents, these pens perfectly blend function and beauty. Personalise your gift with custom engraving, creating a one-of-a-kind keepsake that will be treasured for years.

Each pen comes in an elegant pen case, adding a touch of sophistication to your thoughtful gesture.

Don’t miss out – last order date for Christmas delivery is December 17. This festive season, give the gift of inspiration and heritage with a handmade pen from Irish Pens. www.irishpens.ie

***********************************************************************

Escape to Inchydoney: The Perfect Christmas Gift

Time away from the stresses of everyday life is a gift well worth giving. Add to that the opportunity to relax as you listen to the sound of the Atlantic Ocean right outside your window – all sounds pretty perfect? A break at Inchydoney Lodge & Spa in glorious West Cork delivers all that and more.

The magic of Inchydoney captivates you from the minute you walk through the door, greeted by the glowing fire in the hearth and the beautiful, comfortable surroundings throughout. Food lovers will enjoy the locally sourced produce on offer in the hotel’s restaurants. For those looking to unwind body as well as mind, the unique seawater spa, complimentary yoga, and relaxation areas offer a feeling of total tranquillity. And that’s on top of the unbelievable views across Inchydoney beach, which you’ll enjoy from your balcony.

Available from €25 upwards, a gift card for Inchydoney Island Lodge & Spa suits every budget and every person in your life. Whether it’s an afternoon tea or a longer stay, a gift card is always a welcome treat as they can be exchanged or used in part payment for overnight accommodation, weekend or midweek breaks, or special offers. They can also be redeemed in Dunes Pub & Bistro, the Gulfstream Restaurant, and the Island Spa. Visit www.inchydoneyisland.com to find out more.

***********************************************************************

Gifting Timeless Irish Made Style

STABLE of Ireland is home to the very best quality, locally-made gifts and accessories to wear and for the home. Founders Sonia Reynolds and Francie Duff design and make exclusively for their shop and online store.

Their Dublin shop, based in the Westbury Mall, opened eight years ago and has become the go-to place for their premium range of Irish linen scarves, tweed clothing, and wool accessories.

The STABLE team proudly works with over 35 weavers, knitters, and skilled craftspeople from all corners of Ireland. For a superb offering of Irish Christmas gifts, head to STABLE of Ireland, 2 Westbury Mall, Balfe Street, Dublin 2, or visit www.stable.ie. Follow them @stableofireland on Instagram.

***********************************************************************

Natural Handmade Irish Gifts

Sometimes another bottle of wine just isn’t the ideal corporate gift. This year, stand out by embracing the trend of giving handmade, all-natural products.

The Black Stuff is a Dublin-based artisan soap company led by John Larkin and his team of 15. Each soap is meticulously crafted by hand in their small workshop, with only the finest natural ingredients. Made in batches of just 54 soaps at a time, every product reflects their commitment to quality.

Choose from standout options like the unisex Irish Mountain Rain, featuring a refreshing blend of lemongrass and sage, or the distinctive Black Stout, a cedarwood and fir soap uniquely crafted with Guinness. The Black Stuff also offers natural colognes and deodorants, ensuring there’s something for everyone on your list.

Get in touch via www.theblackstuff.com or email hello@theblackstuff.com to see how they can help take your corporate gifting to the next level.

***********************************************************************

Give a Touch of Dublin for the Holidays… They’ll Remember the Magic!

In the festive spirit of Christmas, Dublin Crystal extends a warm invitation to experience the artistry that has defined it since 1968. Celebrating over 55 years in business, Dublin Crystal has proudly supplied trophies and awards to numerous sports organisations nationwide, as well as corporate entities, local authorities, educational establishments, the Department of the Taoiseach, and other government departments, including past Irish presidents.

Specialising in engraving services, Dublin Crystal employs sandblasting techniques and cutting-edge laser technology, including laser engraving letters and intricate imagery subsurface into the heart of the glass itself.

For personal occasions like weddings, birthdays, and engagements, it offers an extensive range of crystal pieces and giftware.

Embrace the festive spirit by visiting the Dublin Crystal Christmas Shop for all your Christmas gift needs. Fine crystal elevates every occasion, and with Dublin Crystal, you can trust that your gift will be warmly received and cherished for years to come.

Conveniently located at St. Michael’s Commercial Park, Dundrum Road, Dublin 14, it is open daily from 9 am to 5:30 pm. Explore the range at www.dublincrystal.com or call 01 2987302 for more information.

***********************************************************************

Indulge in Luxury at Eden One – The Ultimate Treat

Located on Shelbourne Road, Ballsbridge, Eden One is setting unparalleled standards as Dublin’s finest destination day-spa, full-facility gym, and private member’s club.

Offering a range of curated gift card options, including all-day spa packages, the Eden One Gift Card provides access to the club’s exceptional services and facilities, perfect for anyone who values premium experiences and wellbeing. Cash Gift Vouchers are also available, ranging from €50 to €1,000, with treatments lasting up to two-and-a-half hours.

Eden One ensures that the process of purchasing the card is smooth and convenient, with a dedicated team on hand to assist with any inquiries. Whether introducing someone to the world of Eden One or giving existing members a chance to indulge further, the gift card is a thoughtful way to offer a touch of luxury.

Eden One Gift Cards are available to purchase at Eden One Ballsbridge, Dundrum Town Centre until December 24, and online at www.edenone.ie/vouchers.