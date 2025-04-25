Dublin Unites to Promote Foreign Investment and Economic Growth

Dublin has long been a hub for global business. But now, a new campaign, “Invested in Dublin: Local Ambition, Global Success”, is showing the world exactly why Dublin is such a great place for international companies to invest and grow.

For the first time, all four Dublin local councils – Dublin City, South Dublin, Fingal, and Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown – are joining forces to promote the capital as a world-class business destination. Through an initiative backed by the Dublin Regional Enterprise Plan, the Dublin brand and Dublin.ie are showcasing why top companies choose Dublin to set up shop.

Microsoft Ireland site leader James O’Connor says one of the reasons for Dublin’s success is the educated workforce: “There’s something unique about the talent—how they work, how they operate in teams, and how they can lead at a global and international level.”

Minister for Enterprise, Tourism, and Employment, Peter Burke, agreed with this sentiment, saying that Dublin has become a global hotspot for innovation and investment. “The Dublin Region’s pro-business environment, a deep pool of skilled and educated talent, and government support will ensure continued economic growth, job creation, and prosperity into the future.”

This collaborative project is spotlighting major industry leaders who call Dublin home. They include:

Salesforce – Celebrating 25 years in Ireland, with 2,700 employees from over 30 countries.

– Celebrating 25 years in Ireland, with 2,700 employees from over 30 countries. Microsoft – With 4,000 employees in Leopardstown, this is one of Microsoft’s most important global sites after 40 years in Ireland.

– With 4,000 employees in Leopardstown, this is one of Microsoft’s most important global sites after 40 years in Ireland. Dublin Fields – A brand-new film and TV production hub expected to create over 2,000 jobs and put Dublin on the global media map.

– A brand-new film and TV production hub expected to create over 2,000 jobs and put Dublin on the global media map. MSD Biotech – Investing over €1 billion into its Swords facility, it is helping Dublin grow as a life sciences leader.

– Investing over €1 billion into its Swords facility, it is helping Dublin grow as a life sciences leader. Amgen – A biotech giant in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown driving medical research and innovation.

– A biotech giant in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown driving medical research and innovation. Walkers Global LLP – Providing top legal services in Dublin for 15 years.

Kacey Fetcho-Phillips of MSD Biotech Dublin credits Dublin’s success to its strong public-private partnership driving innovation. “There’s a wonderful collaboration between business and government in Ireland,” says Kacey. “There is truly a partnership towards the same goals of a thriving, robust economy.”

Focusing on regional collaboration, job creation, and economic growth, ‘Invested in Dublin’ is helping cement Dublin’s reputation as a top destination for global businesses.

Search ‘Dublin Brand’ on LinkedIn or visit Dublin.ie for more.