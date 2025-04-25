Irish National Opera Placing Irish culture On The World Stage

Irish National Opera continues to expand its impact by showcasing outstanding performances across Ireland and internationally. Since its inception in 2018, INO has presented 184 live performances in 35 venues across 17 counties, demonstrating its dedication to bringing world-class opera to communities nationwide.

In addition, its Community, Youth and Schools initiatives have engaged thousands of people across the country. INO is committed to achieving its ambitious goal of presenting opera in every county in Ireland annually: work towards achieving this goal will commence in the upcoming 2025/26 season.

Internationally, INO is placing Irish culture prominently on the world stage. Recently, its acclaimed 2024 production of Vivaldi’s L’Olimpiade was nominated for a prestigious Olivier Award, marking the company’s fourth Olivier nomination. Notably, its 2022 production of Vivaldi’s Bajazet earned an Outstanding Achievement Oliver for conductor Peter Whelan and the Irish Baroque Orchestra.

Collaborations with international partners, such as Santa Fe Opera, Garsington Opera and the Royal Ballet & Opera, have further amplified the company’s reach. Its production of Wagner’s The Flying Dutchman, its most ambitious to date, employed over 150 people, including singers, chorus, orchestra, creative teams, crew, and set builders, underlining INO’s role as a significant cultural employer.

Through local engagement, international recognition and creating employment opportunities, INO continues to build a sustainable opera ecosystem for Ireland.

Visit https://www.irishnationalopera.ie/ for tickets and more info.