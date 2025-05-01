Croke Park’s Newest Hospitality Experience

THIS EXCLUSIVE section blends the hospitality experience of Croke Park with a social, shared space, giving you the best of both worlds to enhance your match-day experience. Located in the lower Davin Stand, your premier seats sit right outside this new exclusive space, allowing seamless transition to and from your seat.

With our regular hospitality offering, you purchase packages on an event-by-event basis. Instead, The Club House offers you a select annual membership. While suite owners have their own private suites, Club House members will share this social suite in the Davin Stand. Membership numbers are limited, so the club strikes the perfect balance between exclusivity and sociability.

In addition to enjoying this social space, membership of The Club House comes with many other benefits:

• You’ll automatically receive tickets to all GAA fixtures in Croke Park in 2025, including the All-Ireland Finals. Replays are included at no extra cost.

• You’ll enjoy a full bar and casual buffet at selected fixtures, which will be upgraded to a full sit-down meal for the All-Ireland Finals.

• Access to our new exclusive The Club House space comes with a dedicated match-day team to cater to all your needs.

• Membership comes with excellent flexibility, allowing you to transfer tickets to corporate clients or family and friends. You could even use them as staff rewards – there’s nothing quite like match motivation!

Annual membership of The Club House is €3,500 per person.

To find out more about this wonderful membership opportunity, please contact Sarah Quinn, our premium, suite, and hospitality co-ordinator, by email at sarah.quinn@crokepark.ie

Begin your Croke Park experience today – this is the beginning of something special.