Orla Kiely: A Life in Pattern at National Design & Craft Gallery

The highly anticipated Orla Kiely: A Life in Pattern exhibition has arrived at Design & Crafts Council Ireland (DCCI) National Design and Craft Gallery in Kilkenny. Running from February 7th to July 19th, 2025, this stunning showcase offers a rare glimpse into the creative world of one of Ireland’s most celebrated designers.

A true visionary, Orla Kiely has left an indelible mark on the global fashion and design industry. Since founding her brand in the 1990s, her distinctive patterns—rooted in mid-century aesthetics, Irish and Scandinavian architecture, and the vibrant energy of the 1960s—have become instantly recognisable. From her first hat collection at London Fashion Week in 1994 to her iconic handbags and homeware ranges, Kiely’s work has adorned everything from fashion runways to the homes of design enthusiasts worldwide.

This is the first dedicated retrospective of Orla Kiely’s career in Ireland, following its initial debut at London’s Fashion and Textile Museum in 2018. The exhibition delves into nearly 30 years of her creative process, featuring original sketches, mood boards, fabric samples, and a closer look at her signature use of colour and geometry. Visitors can explore her evolution from early freelance projects—designed from her kitchen table—to collaborations with filmmakers like Mercedes Helnwein and Gia Coppola.

Kiely’s influence extends far beyond pattern design; her pieces have been embraced by fashion icons such as Alexa Chung, Keira Knightley, Emma Thompson, and even the Duchess of Cambridge. Her recent recognition with The Presidential Distinguished Service Award for the Irish Abroad further underscores her contribution to Irish creativity and entrepreneurship on the world stage.

Speaking about the exhibition, Kiely shared: “My dream was always to create a style with a strong sense of identity, a visual language that sparked joy. Pattern has always been absolutely central to this—my life is pattern.”

DCCI’s Interim CEO, Mary Blanchfield, also expressed her enthusiasm: “We’re delighted to announce the opening of this exceptional new exhibition by renowned Irish designer, Orla Kiely, at the DCCI National Design & Craft Gallery in Kilkenny. Orla’s distinctive approach, characterised by her bold patterns and unique use of colour, has become a hallmark of contemporary Irish design.”

For anyone with a passion for design, fashion, or simply an appreciation for beautifully crafted patterns, Orla Kiely: A Life in Pattern is a must-visit. Don’t miss the chance to step inside the world of a designer who has turned prints into an art form.

For more details, visit DCCI National Design and Craft Gallery.