MARTIN’S REAL POWER BASE

Date: January 31, 2020 - Affairs

Michael Martin

Michael Martin


THERE IS quiet, almost embarrassed amusement in the Fianna Fail parliamentary party at their leader Micheál Martin’s accusation that Sinn Féin is under the control of unelected individuals in a back room in Belfast.   FF Dáil deputies need look no further than a small... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for only €2 per issue. This subscription allows our subscribers the option of far cheaper access to Goldhawk’s treasure trove.

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber