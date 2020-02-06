AFTER ALMOST a decade in the wilderness, Fianna Fáil’s Michael McGrath is, at last, Finance Minister in waiting. Having completed his apprenticeship in the dark days of fiscal rectitude, how will his orthodox approach fit in with a new coalition, one likely to stake its... Read more »
THE NEXT FINANCE MINISTER?
