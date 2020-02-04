SURELY NO FIGURE in recent years has attracted negativity from so many quarters as Shane Ross. As a cabinet minister he has received as much opprobrium from government partners as they directed at the opposition and drove a successful media campaign against him. Why? Because... Read more »
ROSS AND HIS CRITICS
SURELY NO FIGURE in recent years has attracted negativity from so many quarters as Shane Ross. As a cabinet minister he has received as much opprobrium from government partners as they directed at the opposition and drove a successful media campaign against him. Why? Because... Read more »