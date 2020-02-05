THE CHIEF executive of Smurfit Kappa, Tony Smurfit, must have been happy with the media reaction this week to the latest figures for the big paper and cardboard group. Highlighted was the hike in dividends, which is the kind of move that tends to placate... Read more »
TONY SMURFIT’S DIVIDEND STRATEGY
THE CHIEF executive of Smurfit Kappa, Tony Smurfit, must have been happy with the media reaction this week to the latest figures for the big paper and cardboard group. Highlighted was the hike in dividends, which is the kind of move that tends to placate... Read more »