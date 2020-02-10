AFTER JUST ONE Dáil term, Eoin Ó Broin has emerged as a key figure in Sinn Féin’s popular appeal. As housing spokesperson he has been instrumental in the party’s rebranding as socialists and his command of policy detail has won admirers among even SF sceptics.... Read more »
THE NEXT HOUSING MINISTER?
AFTER JUST ONE Dáil term, Eoin Ó Broin has emerged as a key figure in Sinn Féin’s popular appeal. As housing spokesperson he has been instrumental in the party’s rebranding as socialists and his command of policy detail has won admirers among even SF sceptics.... Read more »