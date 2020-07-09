THE NOTION that damaging leaks about politicians come from opposing parties is very wide of the mark. In Goldhawk’s not inconsiderable experience leaks that target particular politicians almost always come from close, rival members of their own party. An iron law in politics is that... Read more »
WHO SHOT THE MINISTER?
