THE FIRST of what’s sure to be an avalanche of memoirs from Dublin’s five-in-a-row team arrives courtesy of The Hill, an underwhelming effort by star forward Bernard Brogan and sports hack Kieran Shannon. Comically, the story is presented as an against-all-odds tale of sporting endeavour.... Read more »
BOOK REVIEW: THE HILL (BERNARD BROGAN WITH KIERAN SHANNON)
THE FIRST of what’s sure to be an avalanche of memoirs from Dublin’s five-in-a-row team arrives courtesy of The Hill, an underwhelming effort by star forward Bernard Brogan and sports hack Kieran Shannon. Comically, the story is presented as an against-all-odds tale of sporting endeavour.... Read more »