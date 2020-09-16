WITH A RETURN to cabinet off the table, Michael McDowell has settled into a gig acting as national conscience in the Irish Times opinion pages. The country must be in dire straits if the former Tánaiste is worried about the public health service. This week,... Read more »
MCDOWELL’S GAMBLE
