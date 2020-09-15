PERHAPS NO other figure has suffered for their beliefs as Kevin Myers has done. Banished from respectable society, Myers has been condemned to a lonely existence on the margins. Christlike, the “silenced” writer, with “no career”, nevertheless appeared on front of the Sunday Independent and... Read more »
MYERS IN THE WILDERNESS
PERHAPS NO other figure has suffered for their beliefs as Kevin Myers has done. Banished from respectable society, Myers has been condemned to a lonely existence on the margins. Christlike, the “silenced” writer, with “no career”, nevertheless appeared on front of the Sunday Independent and... Read more »