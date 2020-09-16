FIONNUALA MCREDMOND’s bid to establish herself as the Irish Times resident young fogey moved up another level on Wednesday. Casting her eye over Jennifer Zamparelli’s self-inflicted controversy, the “Westminster based” columnist repeated a trope gaining currency in stuffier corners of the media world. In the... Read more »
FINN MCREDMOND’S WARNING
FIONNUALA MCREDMOND’s bid to establish herself as the Irish Times resident young fogey moved up another level on Wednesday. Casting her eye over Jennifer Zamparelli’s self-inflicted controversy, the “Westminster based” columnist repeated a trope gaining currency in stuffier corners of the media world. In the... Read more »