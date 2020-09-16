FINN MCREDMOND’S WARNING

Date: September 16, 2020 - Affairs

Finn McRedmond

Finn McRedmond


FIONNUALA MCREDMOND’s bid to establish herself as the Irish Times resident young fogey moved up another level on Wednesday. Casting her eye over Jennifer Zamparelli’s self-inflicted controversy, the “Westminster based” columnist repeated a trope gaining currency in stuffier corners of the media world. In the... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber