FF CONFIDENCE

Date: November 10, 2020 - Affairs

Michael Martin

Michael Martin


IT SEEMS that there is never a good time for a no confidence motion as far as Fianna Fail is concerned. The party, which was once upon a time capable of unrivalled truculence, has become very adverse to the rough and tumble of politics.  As... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber