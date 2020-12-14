Popular Instagrammer Claire Fullam, aka Claire Balding, bade a tearful farewell to her 85k followers over the weekend. Announcing that she was signing off the social media site permanently, Fullam attributed her decision to trolls sending her threats and people gossiping about her in online... Read more »
CLAIRE FULLAM’S INSTAGRAM EXIT
Popular Instagrammer Claire Fullam, aka Claire Balding, bade a tearful farewell to her 85k followers over the weekend. Announcing that she was signing off the social media site permanently, Fullam attributed her decision to trolls sending her threats and people gossiping about her in online... Read more »